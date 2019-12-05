Know more about this free of charge UAE visa

Two types of transit visas are available for passengers passing through UAE. The Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship of UAE has recently highlighted the two types of transit visa.

The #UAE offers passengers traveling through its airports two types of transit #visas which enables them to enjoy the country’s major tourist attractionshttps://t.co/PDxq3aExJi#GoldenLifeUAE pic.twitter.com/MAYJSOhDbV — Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) November 26, 2019

One transit visa is valid for 48 hours and is free of cost. The other transit visa which costs Dh.90 is valid for 96 hours. Both these visas are sponsored only by the UAE-based airlines. The passengers must process and must get there visa application approved before entering UAE. Both these visas are unextendable.