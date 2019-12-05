Mauritania refugee boat capsizes: At least 58 feared dead

At least 58 people are dead after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the West African nation of Mauritania, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday. It said 83 people swam to shore.

It was one of the deadliest disasters this year among migrants trying to make the perilous journey to Europe. The boat carrying at least 150 people had been low on fuel while approaching Mauritania, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement. Survivors were being helped by Mauritanian authorities in the northern city of Nouadhibou, the U.N. agency said.

Europe is currently sheltering more than 35,000 Gambians who migrated between 2014 and 2018 as per the UN migration agency.