NASA set to launch ”Robot Hotel” outside space station

NASA is attaching a “robot hotel” to the outside of the International Space Station with the upcoming launch of the Robotic Tool Stowage (RiTS), a protective storage unit for critical robotic tools.

Robots on-board the International Space Station assist astronauts in performing critical and day-to-day activities and are then stored within the ISS when not in use. However, the machines will soon get a garage for themselves where they will be stored externally, making more room for astronauts inside to carry out their research and other tasks comfortably.

Living conditions for both astronauts and robots are set to improve soon once NASA’s “Robotic Tool Stowage” unit (RiTS) makes its way to the ISS.

RTS will serve more like a parking spot for robots, first of which will be two Robotic External Leak Locators (RELL). These are currently assigned to spot leaks on the outside hull of the ISS and will now be stored in their own “robot hotel” to protect them from space radiation and debris.