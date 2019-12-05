Nokia launches it’s first smart TV with JBL audio in India : Price and Features

Nokia smart TV will go on sale from December 10 and it will set you back by Rs 41,999. Currently, it only comes in a single variant with a 55-inch display.Nokia Smart TV comes in only a single variant with a 55-inch display. As stated, the TV uses a 4K panel with a 178-degree wide-angle view and comes with Intelligent Dimming. The panel has a contrast ratio 1200:1 and supports up to 400 nits brightness. The TV also comes with HDR 10 support as well as Dolby Vision. To keep the motion smooth, the TV uses MEMC technology as well.

However, the major focus of the TV is on audio quality and Flipkart has partnered with JBL to get the audio performance right. The Nokia TV comes equipped with JBL speakers that have a total rated output of 24 Watts. Flipkart says that the speakers are tuned for deeper bass tones, which is said to be popular with Indian consumers. The TV also supports Dolby Audio as well as DTS TruSurround sound.

Like all modern smart TVs, the Nokia Smart TV also runs on Google Certified Android TV OS. The TV comes with Android 9 Pie TV OS out of the box and that also brings along native support for Google Assistant, Chromecast and access to the Google Play Store. Nokia is baking support for few popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube.

Nokia Smart TV is built around a quad-core chipset with 2.2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

The TV costs Rs 41,999 and Flipkart is offering its Complete TV Protection for Rs 999, which gives consumers a coverage of three years against manufacturing defects and accidental damages, along with a guaranteed buyback value at the end of three years. Flipkart says that it will expand the smart TV lineup in the coming months with more screen sizes.

The Nokia 4K 55-inch Smart TV will go head-on with the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X 55-inch that costs Rs 34,999. Not only is the Mi TV cheaper but it comes with support for Amazon Prime Video as well as gets a dedicated PatchWall interface that brings together a collection of curated content from all content platforms.