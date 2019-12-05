Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launches anti-parda campaign”No need for women to wear the ‘parda’ or burqa “

Launching a campaign against parda, Burqa and the traditional Indian ‘Ghoonghat’ Rajasthan CM said. “there is no need for women to wear the ‘parda’ (veil) or burqa in a modern world which is reaching the Moon and Mars,”

A ‘Shabad Kirtan’ program organized at Gehlots residence organized to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak where notables among various castes and creeds were present together in conveying a strong message of secularism.”Although this practice has not been adopted throughout the country, but it is followed strongly in Rajasthan and I think that time has come that we should say no to ‘parda pratha’ (custom).

“This is a scientific era, age of mobiles where the world can be reached out through the cellphone, and in this situation, limiting women to the veiled world is not justified,” he said.

“Imagine her plight, what she must be going through within the veiled world, in and out of her family. Hence, a ‘Ghoghant Hatao Abhiyan’ should be launched where women from the state and the country should come ahead to join hands for this campaign.

Ashok Gehlot added that men should support the women to come out from the veil as the Indian society is dominated by males.”No matter if it is parda,Burqa or the ghoonghat when the world is reaching Mars and the Moon, what’s the need to do parda in the modern world?”, he asked.