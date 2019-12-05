Saudi Arabia announces citizenship scheme for expats

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will grant citizenship to ‘innovators’ from all around the world.

Saudi Arabia King and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, issued the decree to grant Saudi nationality to distinguished professionals of varying backgrounds, including those from medicine, technology, cultural and sports fields.

The move is aimed at attracting professionals from around the world as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy as part of its Vision 2030. It intends to naturalize its holders.

According to a tweet from The Saudi Project, the ‘decision aims to attract scientists, intellectuals and innovators from all over the world to be. effective in building and developing the world.”