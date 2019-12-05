Skullcandy launched Method ANC earbuds: Know the price, specifications

The US based audio equipment company Skullcandy has launched its Method ANC earbuds in India. The earbuds come with a Active noise Cancelling (ANC) technology.

The earbuds is available at Skullcandy.in and retailers including Croma and Amazon. The arbuds is priced at Rs.7999.

The Method ANC is sweat and water resistant and comes with IPX4 rating. The earbuds comes with company’s ‘FitFin’ ear gels which ensures an adaptable and ultra-secure fit for any ear. The company claimed that the arbuds have latest ANC mechanics and 10 minute rapid charge technology.

The earbuds come with a built in ‘Tile’ tracker which allows the user to locate them. The earbuds offers six hours of battery life.