South-Indian superstar to ally with BJP says “ will not tolerate if there was any harm to Hinduism in his state”

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has hinted that his party will make alliance with BJP. The Telugu superstar and president of Jana Sena Party has hinted of a possible alliance with BJP in a press meet in Tirupati.

” Political equations keep changing with time in the interests of the people. One should look at the change only in the spirit of the constitution” said Pawan Kalyan.

Earlier in a public meeting Pawan kalyan has praised Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He claimed that the country need leaders like them. Pawan kalyan also criticised Telengana Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for growing threat to Hinduism in the state. He accused that under TRS rule conversion of Hindus to Christianity is increasing. “I will not tolerate if there was any harm to Hinduism in my state”, claimed Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan is younger brother Telugu superstar and former union minister Chiranjeevi.