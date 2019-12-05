Trailer of Gautham Menon’s maiden web series based on Jayalalitha released: Video

The trailer of ‘Queen’, a web series based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr. J.Jayalalitha has been released. The web series is directed by Gautam Vasudeva Menon and Prasath Murugesan of Kidaari fame. This is the maiden web series of acclaimed filmmaker Gautam Menon.

The story of the web series travels through three timelines from the life of former actress Jayalalitha. It starts from her school days to her acting career and then to her rise as political leader.

Anikha Surendran plays the school day character, Anjana Jayaprakash plays the actress part and Remya Krishnan plays the political leader role. Indrajith Sukumaran plays the role of MGR in the series.

The web series will be released in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Bengali. The series will be streamed from December 14.