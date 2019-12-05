Trump strikes a funny chord on N.Koreas Kim Jong Un ” he surely likes sending rockets up “

As Kim Jong Un’s attempts firing test missiles to pressurize US for a speedy nuclear negotiation before year-end, US president proved he is a smart fish by not taking the bait.

Trump yesterday struck a funny chord on Kim’s repeated missile tests saying “he surely likes sending rockets up. That’s why I call him Rocket Man,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London He said he hoped Kim would denuclearize, but added: “we’ll find out.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he still had confidence in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea earlier on Tuesday accused the United States of trying to drag out denuclearization talks ahead of the U.S. presidential election next year.