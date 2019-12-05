UAE issues new social media scam warning for users

Scamsters are sending out posters on WhatsApp and other social media, warning residents that their credit cards are being frozen. The fake notice read: “(Sic) Sorry, dear customers. Your bank account (ATM, debit, credit cards will freeze due to security reasons). Verify all your correct details, otherwise, the account will be suspended permanently.”

The notice ends with a bogus signature by a ‘Central Bank manager’. Residents are instructed to call on two mobile phone numbers within 24 hours.

A Dubai-based Indian resident M.C., who received the poster, said: “My colleague and I received the poster. It is bizarre the lengths people will go to cheat people and make a quick buck.”

The CBUAE has warned residents that is not a retail bank and does not carry out transactions or hold funds for members of the public. “If you have been informed via e-mail, social media, telephone or post that you have a claim on or have funds held at the CBUAE or you have received any documents or details of investment opportunities that appear to come from the CBUAE, it is likely to be fraudulent,” it said.

According to an advisory posted on the Central Bank’s website, the bank advised caution against responding to fraudulent e-mails and Internet posts made in its name. “The CBUAE is aware that its name and the names of some of its employees are sometimes used to progress different forms of fraud, perpetrated against third parties. Some of these scams are attempts at identity theft, including fraudulent e-mails, faxes, including copies of our website.”

E-mails or letters are sent proposing various schemes such as offering loans, investment opportunities or participation in financial transactions, and/or requiring an advance payment in connection with a transaction supposedly to be made through the CBUAE.

“These fraudulent materials use the CBUAE’s name, logo and address, as well as names of our staff and management from time to time – all without CBUAE’s permission. The CBUAE requests you to be alert and always confirm the authenticity of any e-mails or documents you receive,” said the advisory. “We urge you to make sure that all communications are legitimate and not to send money to any unauthorised individuals or institutions. The CBUAE can take no responsibility for losses arising from these sites, services or documents.”