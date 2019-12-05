UK man gets infested by Monkeypox, Contracted the disease while visting Africa

Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed that a person in the UK has been diagnosed with rare viral infection monkeypox.

The patient is believed to have contracted the infection while visiting Nigeria and is currently being treated at the specialist high consequence infectious disease center at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London. Close contacts of the patient, including those who traveled in close proximity to them on the flight from Nigeria to the UK, are being contacted.

Experts say the disease is not highly contagious and only those who spent considerable time with the patient will contract the disease.”However, severe illness can occur in some individuals.” PHE said the patient was staying in south-west England before they were transferred to Guy’s and St Thomas’.