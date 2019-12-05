UK TV presenters ad for mature dating site banned for being ‘offensive’

An advert featuring Ulrika Jonsson promoting an over-Fifties dating app has been banned after being ruled to be “offensive”.

The 52 -year old TV presenter stars in the billboard for ‘Lumen’-a dating app, wearing red lingerie and stockings with the tagline: “Be my stocking filler”, a phrase explicitly referred to sexual intercourse in the UK. The mellowed blonde beauty is very outspoken about her search for love since splitting from her husband in April this year.

“We think that the image and the tagline ‘Be my stocking filler’ are likely to be considered problematic in out-of-home advertising as this could cause offense due to the sexual connotations, along with the potential of being seen to objectify women.” Committee of Advertising Practice [CAP] said.