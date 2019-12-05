Unnao murder attempt on rape survivor, Priyanka accuses HM Amit Shah and Yogi for lying through teeth

A gang rape survivor was dragged to a secluded spot and set ablaze after pouring kerosene on her. The Unnao girl who was a minor at the time she was victimized was rescued by villagers and she was rushed to the hospital. She is in ICU and suffered 80 percent burns. She had named six persons to Unnao SP Vikrant Veer. The four named were her previous assaulters and were bailed out just a day ago by a UP court. The incident took place in Hindu Nagar village under the Bihar police station of Unnao where the minor had been gang-raped in March.

Reacting to this fresh case of rape Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for lying through their teeth regarding the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, she said: “Seeing such incidents occur on a daily basis saddens one’s heart. BJP leaders should now come out of their false propaganda.” It may be recalled that last year, another Unnao minor rape case had hit national headlines.

A minor had been gang-raped in 2017 reportedly by the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates. The case was not registered. The rape survivor’s father was implicated in a false case and died of beating in police custody.