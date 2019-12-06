6-Year-old girl locked up in bathroom of community hall,raped

In a shocking incident a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being locked up in the bathroom of a vacant community hall on Friday in Garden Reach area of South Kolkata.

According to PTI report, the incident took place on Thursday at the first floor of a community hall, which is let out for social functions, on Taratala Road.

The police said they have arrested the culprit, a 19-year-old youth who is also a neighbour of the girl.

Police arrested the accused after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor’s mother.”The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act,” he said.Meanwhile, investigations are underway, and the cops are waiting for the medical test report of the girl for the further proceedings.