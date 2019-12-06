Actress Katrina Kaif’s latest gym workout video goes viral : Watch Here

Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest actresses who take her workouts very seriously.She took to Instagram to share her videos sweating in the gym along with her trainers.

In the video, she can be seen performing various exercises such as cardio, leg exercises, lighting weight among others and she is acing up like a pro.

She can be seen clad in a white tank top, grey tights and sneakers. She captioned the post as, “When @rezaparkview is in town u can always expect madnessssssss , @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns #flexagon. (sic)”