Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices slipped again

In the commodity market the price of precious metals has slipped again on today. The price of gold and silver has declined today for a third day.

MCX Gold (Feb) futures were down by 0.15% to Rs.38,026 per 10 gram. MCX Silver (Mar) also declined by 0.21% to Rs.44,515 per kilogram.

In the global market, the spot gold was trading flat at $.1475.51 per ounce. US Gold Futures were also down by 0.2% to $.1480.80.

In Indian market the gold prices were now down about Rs.2000 per 10 gram in the last 3 months.