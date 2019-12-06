‘Encounter Season: Uttar Pradesh releases number of criminals killed in encounter: Check it out

The Uttar Pradesh Police has released the number of encounters carried out by them . The UP police released the data of encounters as a reply to BSP leader mayawati who earlier slammed UP police over the encounter of rapists in Hyderabad.

The figures speak for themselves. Jungle Raj is a thing of the past. No longer now. 103 criminals killed and 1859 injured in 5178 police engagements in the last more than 2 years.

17745 criminals surrendered or cancelled their own bails to go to jail. Hardly state guests. https://t.co/8ed1bqltRd — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 6, 2019

Mayawati accused that in Uttar Pradesh criminals were treated like state guests. She asked UP police to take inspiration from Telengana police. The UP police released the data on its official Twitter handle.

