DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHLatest NewsIndia

First visuals of Hyderabad encounter is out: Watch

Dec 6, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Less than a minute

The four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has been killed in an encounter with the police. The criminals has been killed by police in the same spot where they allegedly killed the 27-year-old woman.

All the four accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen , Shiva and Chennakesavulu were killed by the police in an encounter at Chatanpally, near Shadnagar colony. The encounter took place in between 3 am to 6 am.

As per the Telengana police, the accused who were in judicial custody were taken in to the scene of crime to recreate the scene. And the criminals tried to elope from police custody by attacking the police team and police shot them dead.

The four accused has killed a lady veterinarian by brutally raping and charred her body on November 27.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close