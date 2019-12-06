First visuals of Hyderabad encounter is out: Watch

The four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has been killed in an encounter with the police. The criminals has been killed by police in the same spot where they allegedly killed the 27-year-old woman.

Hyderabad: Senior Police officials arrive at the site of the encounter. All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot. https://t.co/TB4R8EuPyr pic.twitter.com/7fuG87MP0m — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

All the four accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen , Shiva and Chennakesavulu were killed by the police in an encounter at Chatanpally, near Shadnagar colony. The encounter took place in between 3 am to 6 am.

Hyderabad: Heavy police presence at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/tpIzyBgxdZ — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

As per the Telengana police, the accused who were in judicial custody were taken in to the scene of crime to recreate the scene. And the criminals tried to elope from police custody by attacking the police team and police shot them dead.

The four accused has killed a lady veterinarian by brutally raping and charred her body on November 27.