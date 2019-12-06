High alert issued after two men steal rifles, bullets from Indian Army camp

The Madhya Pradesh police has issued a high alert as two unidentified men steal INSAS rifles and bullets from a Indian Army camp. The unidentified men stole two INSAS rifles and 20 rounds of ammunition from Pachmarhi Army Camp in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh on Friday early morning.

The two men who identified themselves as Army officers entered the camp and stole rifles from the Army Education Centre area in the camp. The incident took place around 12.30 am to 2.30 am.

The suspects has arrived the camp in a taxi from Pipariya town. THe after the theft returned to the Pipariya railway station. The vehicle used by the suspects has been seized by the police.