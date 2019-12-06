DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Indian Army built road out of plastic waste

Dec 6, 2019, 01:35 pm IST
First time in India, the Indian Army had built a road out of plastic waste. The road was built by using around 1.24 metric tonne of plastic waste. The road was built in Guwahati, Assam. The road was constructed as part of the Narangi military project a project to Military Engineering Services.

By building road out of plastic it is considered that India can curb down the plastic waste which is a serious threat to environment.

India is the 15th biggest plastic producer in the world. 60 Major cities in India produce around 4059 tonnes of plastic waste in a day.

