Indians travelling to UAE must never carry these things: Details inside

UAE is a second home to many Indians. Hundreds of thousand of Indian travel to UAE every year. But many are unaware about what to carry and what not to carry to UAE. Many buy medicines from India and carry them and some times that medicines may be banned in UAE and the innocent passenger may end up in jail.

So to avoid this, the Consular General of India in UAE has released a detailed list of 22 things that are banned in UAE.

See the list:

1. All kinds of narcotic drugs

2. Goods intended to be imported from boycotted countries.

3. Goods from Israel or bearing Israeli trademark or logos

4.crude ivory and rhinoceros horn

5. Gambling tools and machinery

6. Three layered fishing nets

7. Original engravings, prints, lithographs, sculptures and statues in any material

8. Used, reconditioned and inlaid tires

9. Radiation polluted substances

10. Printed publications, oil paintings, photographs, pictures, cards, books, magazines, stone sculptures and mannequins which contradict Islamic teachings, decency or deliberately imply immorality or turmoil.

11. Any other goods, the importation of which is prohibited under the authority of UAE customs law or any other laws in the country

12. Forged or duplicated currency

13. Cooked and home made meals