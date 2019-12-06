JNU Crisis: Opposition MPs from Left and Congress seeks HRD minister’s intervention for solving students protest

A group of MPs from various opposition parties has sought the intervention of Human Resource Department (HRD) minister to solve the students protest in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This was informed by the teachers association of the University (JNTA).

The delegation include MPs from Congress, left parties and RJD. The MPs from the upper house of Indian Parliament Rajya Sabha had met the HRD minister. The delegation included ead by Binoy Viswam of CPI, K.K.Ragesh of CPM, Manoj Jha of RJD, Syed Naseer Hussain, Rajeev Gowda, L.Hanumanthaiah and Amee Yajnik of Congress.

The delegation met Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and submitted a memorandum on their demand for resolution of the students protests.

A joint delegation of the students and teachers of the university too met and appraised the parliamentarians of various parties seeking their attention on the one month long JNU protest.