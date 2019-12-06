“Law has done its duty”, says Cyberabad Police Commissioner

‘Law has done its duty’, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, while addressing media about the encounter in which four men, who were accused of raping and murdering a Hyderabad veterinary were killed. Notably, the Cyberabad police, in the wee hours of Friday, shot dead all the four accused in an alleged ‘encounter’.

“On December 4 and 5, we interrogated the accused after taking the accused into police custody. Today, the police brought them to the crime spot as part of investigation”, Sajjanar apprised the media persons. He claimed that the accused, who were not handcuffed, attacked the police with stones, sticks and then snatched the weapons from them and started firing on the officials.

Narrating the further details, Sajjanar said that the police warned the rapists and asked them to surrender but they did not pay heed. “When they refused to stop, we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter. The body of accused have been shifted to local govt hospital for post-mortem examination”, the top cop stated.

Speaking about the encounter, which has evoked mixed reactions, the police commissioner said,”The encounter took place between 5:45 AM to 6:15 AM today. There were about 10 police with the accused. During encounter, two police men have been injured and they have been shifted to the local hospital.”

The police officials have also seized two weapons from the accused. “We suspect that the accused were also involved in many other cases in Karnataka, investigation is on”, said Sajjanar.