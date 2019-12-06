‘Lock men up after 7 pm, no rape will take place’: See viral video

A video of a protest by a woman is rocking the internet. The woman who protest by raising placards says that if all men are locked up after 7 pm there will be no rapes and physical assaults against women. The video shared on Twitter has been viral on the social media.
“I don’t want man to safeguard me. I want to say, ‘you are the cause of the problem. You stay behind. Let the world be free. I don’t want a policeman or my brother or nay other man to safeguard me. Since the cause of th problem is you. You stay behind at home”, says the woman in the video.
This is the voice of the women of India.
How long can we continue ignoring her? pic.twitter.com/o0rGlq9QbS
— ????? Natasha (@nuts2406) December 1, 2019
