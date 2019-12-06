‘Lock men up after 7 pm, no rape will take place’: See viral video

A video of a protest by a woman is rocking the internet. The woman who protest by raising placards says that if all men are locked up after 7 pm there will be no rapes and physical assaults against women. The video shared on Twitter has been viral on the social media.

“I don’t want man to safeguard me. I want to say, ‘you are the cause of the problem. You stay behind. Let the world be free. I don’t want a policeman or my brother or nay other man to safeguard me. Since the cause of th problem is you. You stay behind at home”, says the woman in the video.