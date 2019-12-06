Saudi Arabia announces citizenship scheme for expats: Details inside

In a historic move, the Saudi Arabian government has announced a citizenship scheme for expats. ‘Innovators’ form all around the world will be granted Saudi citizenship.

Distinguished professionals from various fields including medicine, technology, sports and cultural field will be granted Saudi citizenship. A royal decree for this was issued by King of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of two Holy mosques, Salman Bin Abdul Aziz.

This scheme is a part of ‘Vision 2030’ of Saudi Arabia. By this scheme the Saudi government aims at attracting top professionals around the world to country to diversify its economy.

” The decision aims to attract scientists, intellectuals and innovators from all over the world to be effective in building and developing the world” tweeted The Saudi Project.

Earlier as part of Vision 2030, expat green cards and premium residency visas were announced.