Teaser of ‘Ghost Stories’ starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala released: Watch Video

The teaser of the horror film ‘Ghost Stories’ has been released. The film will be exclusively released on digital streaming platform ‘Netflix’ on 2020.

The film is directed by prominent Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar banerjee. They were earlier teamed up for ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘Bombay Talkies’. The film is an anthology of four films.

The cast of the film include Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary Raghuvir yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati. The film will be released on Netflix on 1, January,2020.

The series is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

See the teaser: