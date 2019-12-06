DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Thank you police’: Celebrities thanks police on encounter killing of four accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder

Dec 6, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Celebrities including politicians and film stars had come praising and thanking the Telengana police on the encounter killing of all four accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad. All the four accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen , Shiva and Chennakesavulu were killed by the police in an encounter at Chatanpally, near Shadnagar colony. The encounter took place in between 3 am to 6 am.

Telugu superstars Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Rishi kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaya Bachchan MP, Richa Chadha and many others come praising the police on the encounter of the four accused.

See the reaction of celebrities:

