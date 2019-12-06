‘Thank you police’: Celebrities thanks police on encounter killing of four accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder

Celebrities including politicians and film stars had come praising and thanking the Telengana police on the encounter killing of all four accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad. All the four accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen , Shiva and Chennakesavulu were killed by the police in an encounter at Chatanpally, near Shadnagar colony. The encounter took place in between 3 am to 6 am.
Telugu superstars Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Rishi kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaya Bachchan MP, Richa Chadha and many others come praising the police on the encounter of the four accused.
See the reaction of celebrities:
This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 6, 2019
I didn’t say anything about the incident when it happened because every message I received accusing me of not paying my condolences to the victims was a reminder of how little I have done to help the women in my society and one tweet wasn’t going to free me of that guilt …
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019
Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019
Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. ???! ?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ?????? ????? ???? ????? ?? ??????? ????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ??? ??????? ?? ??????? ???? ???? ??, ???? ??? ???? ?? ???? – #???????
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019
JUSTICE SERVED pic.twitter.com/iO7F6SqlIG
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2019
Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u ?
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2019
Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws. https://t.co/BOMOjCYrb1
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 6, 2019
Thank you Hyderabad Police ?
This is the way to deal with rapists.
Hope Police of other states will learn from you https://t.co/0C3EwgsFkg
— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 6, 2019
सुप्रभात!
आज सुबह-सुबह दिल को सुकून पहुंचाने वाली खबर मिली।
हैदराबाद में यह एनकाउंटर हमारे कानून के रक्षकों की समाज के राक्षसों पर शानदार विजय है। पुलिस विभाग को कोटि – कोटि नमन। निर्णय का तरीका चाहे जो रहा हो परंतु इसमें लिया गया समय काबिले-तारीफ है।#Encounter #EncounterNight
— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) December 6, 2019
Good call 💯 #TSPolice #JusticeForDisha pic.twitter.com/CqTyehGK4S
— Funny Filmy Zone (@funnyfilmyzone) December 6, 2019
कृते प्रतिकृतं कुर्यात् हिंसिते प्रतिहिंसनम्।
न तत्र दोषं पश्यामि, शठे शाठ्यं समाचरेत।
जो दूसरों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करते हैं, उनके साथ भी वैसा ही व्यवहार किया जाना चाहिए। मुझे खुशी है कि न्याय जल्दी मिल गया। #JusticeForDisha pic.twitter.com/Xw3lThtqEZ
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 6, 2019
Congratulations to Hyderabad police.. #hyderabadpolice #hyderabadencounter
— Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (@sanjeevyadav225) December 6, 2019
Post Your Comments