‘Thank you police’: Celebrities thanks police on encounter killing of four accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder

Celebrities including politicians and film stars had come praising and thanking the Telengana police on the encounter killing of all four accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad. All the four accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen , Shiva and Chennakesavulu were killed by the police in an encounter at Chatanpally, near Shadnagar colony. The encounter took place in between 3 am to 6 am.

Telugu superstars Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Rishi kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaya Bachchan MP, Richa Chadha and many others come praising the police on the encounter of the four accused.

See the reaction of celebrities:

This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 6, 2019

I didn’t say anything about the incident when it happened because every message I received accusing me of not paying my condolences to the victims was a reminder of how little I have done to help the women in my society and one tweet wasn’t going to free me of that guilt … — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. ???! ?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ?????? ????? ???? ????? ?? ??????? ????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ??? ??????? ?? ??????? ???? ???? ??, ???? ??? ???? ?? ???? – #??????? — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019

Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u ? — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2019

Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws. https://t.co/BOMOjCYrb1 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 6, 2019