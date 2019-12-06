Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Tahsildar booked for sexually abusing minor daughter

A POCSO case has been registered against Deputy Tahsildar here after his daughter complained about abuse to Child Line workers. Child Welfare Council has undertaken the child.

The step-mother of the child also said that the accused person used to sexually abuse his daughter. The stepmother spoke to a channel that the child had said about her father’s abuse while sleeping.

The child’s teacher noticed the girl crying and told the stepmother about it. The abuse was going on for some time now. Even though the POCSO Act was charged he hasn’t been arrested till now. The police say he is in hiding.