‘Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema’: Priyanka Chopra beats Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had beaten Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to reach the top position in the ‘Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television list’. The list was released by IMDB.

The list is prepared in the basis of data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings. This is based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors. The actors in the list are ranked highest throughout the year on the IMDbPro Weekly STARmeter Chart.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is ranked second and Hrithik Roshan is in the third position. Hrithik Roshan is followed by actress Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan on number four, five and six respectively.

Alia Bhatt is in the seventh position and Katrina Kaif is in the eighth position. Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala are on the nine and tenth position.