UAE announces winter holidays for schools

The winter break for schools in the UAE will begin on December 15, the Ministry of Education announced on Friday.
According to a statement tweeted by the ministry, the winter break will begin on December 15 and end on January 9, 2020. The classes will resume on January 12, 2020.
????? ?????? ?????? .. ?? 15 ?????? 2019 ?????? 9 ????? 2020… ??? ?? ????? ?????? ??? ????? 12 ????? 2020 .. ???????? ?????? ?????? ????? pic.twitter.com/Zt9Lc70YYY
— ????? ??????? (@MOEducationUAE) December 6, 2019
Post Your Comments