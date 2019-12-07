‘Feel disappointed and disturbed after seeing people celebrating ‘Telangana encounter’: Jwala Gutta

India’s ace shuttler Jwala Gutta has slammed people celebrating the ‘Telengana encounter’. She on his social media handle shared a message in which Jwala Gutta said that she feel disappointed and disturbed after seeing so many people celebrating the encounter of the 4 accused in the gang rape and murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad.

” Yesterday I was so disturbed n disappointed to see the kind of celebrations which took place that I just couldn’t sleep. But also relieved to see a lot of people who showed the same concern as me-I just hope we all stand united and not lose trust in our constitution and judiciary”, Jwala Gutta tweeted.