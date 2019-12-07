‘Age is just a number’: Actress Neena Gupta get praised for this new picture: See pic

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is known for her bold perspective and opinions. The actress has won the heart of film lovers by her acting skill.

Neena Gupta is now just a household name. Her performance in her latest film ‘badhai hoi’ was lauded by the audiences.

The actress is very busy with shooting of her latest projects like ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.

The actress aged 60 has shared a photo of her on her official Instagram handle on Saturday . The photo was received with praises as the actress look stunning in the dress. “Frock ka shock,” Neena Gupta captioned the photo. The photo reveals that age is just a number as the actress looks stunning beautiful.