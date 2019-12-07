Airtel lifts FUP limit, announces 3 new bundled plans

Airtel has announced that it is lifting the FUP cap on voice calls for all unlimited plans. Operators in recent months have been charging for outgoing calls made to other networks. With its move, Airtel becomes the only telecom operator among the big three to offer truly unlimited calling facility with its bundled voice and data plans. The lifting of FUP limit for voice calls will certainly come as a welcome change for Airtel’s customers, who now have to pay a higher price for availing the company’s telecom services following an industry-wide price hike. In addition to it, Airtel has announced a trio of new bundled plans that start at Rs. 219 and go up to Rs. 449.

Airtel Rs. 219 plan: This plan comes with a validity of 28 and offers unlimited calling on any network in India, alongside 1GB of data per day and a quota of 100 SMS messages daily. Other perks include free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel Rs. 399 plan: Customers who avail this plan get a validity of 56 days with unlimited calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS messages each day. It also offers free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream App Premium.

Airtel Rs. 449 plan: Those who avail the new Rs. 449 plan get a validity of 56 days, alongside unlimited calling on any network, an allowance of 2GB data per day, and 90 SMS messages each day. Other benefits include free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream App Premium.