Daily visitors of ‘Statue of Unity’ surpasses Statue of Liberty

The ‘Statue of Unity’ has surpassed the Statue of Liberty in USA in the number of daily visitors. The one year old ‘Statue of Unity’ is fetching more visitors and tourists from all over the world.

As per data released an average of 15,000 tourists has been visiting the historic monument in Gujarat. The Statue of Unity is a 182 meter high statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first home minister of India. It is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in Kevadiya colony in Gujarat.

” With 74% increase over the daily average of the first year, that is November 1, 2018 to October 31,2019, daily average of 15,036 is now registered in the first month of this second year. This has further increased to 22,430 on weekend days. The Statue of Liberty of New York, United States, attracts around 10,000 visitors a day”, said a statement released by the Sardar Sarovar narmada nigam limited.