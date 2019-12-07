Dubai police issues warning on free online games 

In a tweet, Dubai police said that most of these games make a profit by collecting and exploiting personal information – which is a breach of privacy. Several popular free online games include PUBG, Mobile Legends and Call of Duty Mobile. These apps are wildly popular among smartphone users and it doesn’t cost anything to download and play.
The police also asked residents to spread awareness among family and friends so as to prevent their data from falling into the wrong hands.
Most “Free” online games make profit through collecting and exploiting personal information thus violating your privacy, so be careful and spread awareness among your family members.#YourSecurityOurHappiness #SmartSecureTogether#DubaiPolice #DPAwareness pic.twitter.com/mmUA9DyPrV
— Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 7, 2019
