Dubai police issues warning on free online games 

Dec 7, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
In a tweet, Dubai police said that most of these games make a profit by collecting and exploiting personal information – which is a breach of privacy. Several popular free online games include PUBG, Mobile Legends and Call of Duty Mobile. These apps are wildly popular among smartphone users and it doesn’t cost anything to download and play.

The police also asked residents to spread awareness among family and friends so as to prevent their data from falling into the wrong hands.

