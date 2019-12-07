IMD issues thunderstorm warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning. The weather forecasting agency predicted that a few places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry and karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorm on Saturday.

The weather forecasting agency also advised fishermen not go for fishing in Comorian region for the next few days.

IMD also announced in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin that cold wave condition may persist at isolated place in Punjab. The agency also predicted dense for in isolated regions over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.