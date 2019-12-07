Man jailed for murder of Mother Teresa’s ex-assistant

A man in the UK has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a charity worker, who worked with Mother Teresa as a special assistant in Calcutta in the early 1990s and also helped set up schools for girls in India.Colin Payne, 61, was found guilty of murdering 54-year-old Mark Bloomfield in July last year at Swansea Crown Court in Wales this week.

The court heard that Payne, a martial arts expert, had launched an attack on Mr Bloomfield to “teach him a lesson” after he had “brushed his girlfriend’s back with a beer can” at a pub in Swansea.

“Mark Bloomfield built a legacy that will continue to live on in the countless lives that he encountered. As special assistant to Mother Teresa in Calcutta, he was an essential contributor to her mission and to those she cared for,” read a family’s tribute statement.

“In India, he organised free cataract surgery camps and founded schools that gave rare access to education for girls. In Africa, he helped preserve wild game by introducing ultralight aircraft to combat the onslaught of poachers,” it noted.

According to ”The Daily Telegraph”, during his time with Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, now Kolkata, Mr Bloomfield helped people who were terminally ill. He later went on to work with the nuns to open schools for girls in different parts of India.

“All that Bloomfield did that day in the Full Moon (pub) was to touch your girlfriend’s back momentarily with a beer can. That cost him his life,” Judge Paul Thomas said in court on Thursday.