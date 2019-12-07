Manufacturing Defect: Maruti Suzuki recalls 63,493 units of cars

Maruti Suzuki has informed that that the company has decided to recall around 63,943 units of cars. The cars are recalled due to manufacturing defect. The Smart Hybrid variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 manufactured between 1 January 2019 to 21 November 2019 were recalled.

Maruti Suzuki has decided to recall its mild hybrid models like X-L6, Ciaz and Ertiga. This was announced on Friday. The company has found out some security malfunction in the Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).

Maruti has asked its dealers to stop the sale of these models.

Maruti also informed that the owners of the cars will be provided with free maintenance with approved dealers and they will also be given vehicles to use.