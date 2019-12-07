DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Nokia launched ‘Nokia 2.3’ budget smartphone: Know the price, specifications

Dec 7, 2019, 11:49 am IST
The HMD Global has launched the new budget smartphone ‘Nokia 2.3’. The phone was launched at an event in Cairo, Egypt.

The phones will be available in market from mid-December. The new budget smartphone come in three colours- Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal.

The phone features 6.1 inch HD+ display with a ‘selfie notch’ on the top. The phone is powered with MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with GB RAM. It has a internal storage of 32 GB and has a micro SD card slot which supports up to 400 GB.

The Nokia 2.3 comes with dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, FN radio and a 3.5 mm headphone jacket. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 5w charing support.

Nokia 2.3 has a dual camera of a 13-MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is a 5MP camera in front for selfies. IT comes with a LED flash.

The phone is priced at 109 Euros( Rs. 8,700 ).

