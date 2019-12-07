” Rapists, murderers should be hanged in a stadium in front of public” says state minister

Michael Lobo, the minister for Rural development in Goa has said that rapists and murderers must be hanged public. He asked that the Indian Penal Code (IPC) must be amended to make public hangings a punishment.

” Amendments need to be done in the IPC by the Parliament to see that fast track courts are set up for rape and murder cases, to ensure justice is delivered in a period of four months”, said Lobo .

He also asked that there should be timeframe for giving verdict on these type of serious crimes and public hangings which were in the penal code in the time of British must be brought back.

” Especially in cases of rape followed by murder, the accused, once found guilty should be hanged in a stadium. it will send a strong message all over India to these types of people. To these types of men who think that law will not do anything” Lobo added.