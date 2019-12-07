Unnao rape victim dies due to cardiac arrest at hospital

The rape victim from Unnao, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, died of cardiac arrest on Friday night, the hospital said. “She suffered the cardiac arrest at 11.10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive, and at 11.40 pm, she died,” Dr Shalabh Kumar, HOD (burns and plastic) at the Safdarjung Hospital, said.

She was extremely critical and was put on ventilator, with 95 per cent burn injuries. The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday provided a “green corridor” for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

The rape victim suffered severe burns after five men, including two of the rape accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, the police said. One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back.

The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in Thursday morning’s attack were arrested within hours and the victim airlifted in the evening from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow to Delhi.