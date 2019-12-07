You will be fined Dh.500 for breaking this rule, warns UAE police

The Abu Dhabi police has warned the drivers that they will be fined Dh.500 for not stopping at ‘STOP’ signs. The Abu Dhabi police through a video shared on their official social media handle has raised this urge.
The police as part of their ‘Safety Path’ campaign has raised this warning.
???????? .. ???? ?????? ???? ???????? ??? ?????? ???? ??? ????? ?? ( stop ? signs ) . . ??? #????_?????? ???????? ??? ???? #???_??????? ??? ???????? ??????? ????? ??? #??_?? . ????? ?? ??? #??????_????? ??? ?? ?? ?? ????? ?? ???? ????? ????? ????? ???? ??? ???? ???????? ???????? ????????? ???????? ????? ???? ????. ???? #???????? ??? ????? ????? ???????? ???????? ???? ???? ??? ????? ???????? ???? ???????? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ???? ???????? ???????. #??_?????? ?#InAbuDhabi #??????_???_?????? ???#Abudhabi_safe_and_secure #???????? #?????? #????_?????? #?????_????_??????#???????_?????? ???#UAE #AbuDhabi #ADPolice ???#ADPolice_news ???#security_media
” Failing to stop at the stop sign might lead to road collisions. This is mainly because of the drivers who do not use intersections and crossroads in a proper way”, said Abu Dhabi police.
The message also asks drivers to give priority to vehicles running on main roads and those coming from non-major or stop-off roads to give way tho those vehicles to safely cross.
