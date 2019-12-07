You will be fined Dh.500 for this traffic violation in UAE ; watch video

Abu Dhabi Police have urged the drivers, as part of the ‘Safety Path’ campaign to bring their vehicles to a complete stop at the stop signs.A fine of Dh500 shall be slapped against any driver who fails to do so. The authority has issued an advisory regarding the same on their official Instagram account

“Failing to stop at the stop sign might lead to road collisions. This is mainly because of the drivers who do not use intersections and cross roads in a proper way, they added.

Drivers have also been advised to give priority to vehicles running on main roads and those coming from non-major or stop-off roads to give way to those vehicles to safely cross.