Huge fire in Anaj Mandi, Delhi: over 35 feared dead

A huge fire broke erupted in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here early morning on Sunday. A distress call was received at 5:22 AM following which more than 30 Fire engines rushed to the spot.

Over 50 people who were trapped in the burning building are rescued and admitted to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, said one Delhi fire service official. Many of them are in critical condition due to suffocation by toxic fumes.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1203499400707727361/photo/3