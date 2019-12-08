ISL: FC Goa defeated Hyderabad FC

In football, FC Goa defeated FC Hyderabad in the Indian Super League (ISL)at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. . This is the fifth defeat of FC Hyderabad. FC Goa defeated FC Hyderabad by 1-0.
Manvir Singh scored the victory goal of FC Goa in the 68th minute.
By this victory the FC Goa climb back into the top four while Hyderabad FC stayed rooted to the bottom of the point table with just four points from seven matches.
27' FINE SAVE! ?@marcelinholeite gets a yard of space and unleashes a vicious strike, which @nawaz_nao saves with his fingertips.
HFC 0-0 FCG#HFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/a96ekzlUjc
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 8, 2019
Club Award – FC Goa
Maruti Suzuki Limitless Player of the Match – Manvir Singh
DHL Winning Pass of the Match – Brandon Fernandes
ISL Emerging Player of the Match – Asish Rai
Hero of the Match – Manvir Singh
