ISL: FC Goa defeated Hyderabad FC

In football, FC Goa defeated FC Hyderabad in the Indian Super League (ISL)at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. . This is the fifth defeat of FC Hyderabad. FC Goa defeated FC Hyderabad by 1-0.

Manvir Singh scored the victory goal of FC Goa in the 68th minute.

By this victory the FC Goa climb back into the top four while Hyderabad FC stayed rooted to the bottom of the point table with just four points from seven matches.

Club Award – FC Goa

Maruti Suzuki Limitless Player of the Match – Manvir Singh

DHL Winning Pass of the Match – Brandon Fernandes

ISL Emerging Player of the Match – Asish Rai

Hero of the Match – Manvir Singh