‘Nehru was the biggest rapist’:VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi attacks Rahul Gandhi over his ‘ rape capital’ remark

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi has initiated a severe attack against former AICC president Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Rape capital’ remark. Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the increasing number of rape cases, Prachi said the Nehru-Gandhi clan is to be blamed for all problems in India.

“Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed for calling India a rape capital. The biggest rapist was Nehru – the Nehru family should be investigated. I won’t say much but Rahul Gandhi should at once apologise to the nation. Nehru clan is to be blamed for terrorism, Naxalism, and rapes. Whatever problems we see today are because of the Nehru family. The citizens of the country are paying for their sins,” the VHP leader said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said India is the ‘rape capital of the world’. “India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A UP MLA of the BJP is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister does not say a single word,” said Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.