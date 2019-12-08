New calling feature launched by WhatsApp

Social media platform WhatsApp has launched a new calling feature. WhatsApp owned by Facebook has launched a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service with a call waiting feature.

Earlier, when somebody would try to call you on WhatsApp while you were already on the phone, they would hear it ring, but, no one would answer. The call would then get disconnected.

Call waiting is available in v2.19.352 stable (APK Mirror) and above of WhatsApp, and v2.19.128 (APK Mirror) of WhatsApp Business.