RSS Chiefs suggestion to curb increasing sexual violence:” Rearing cows will decrease crime”

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that experience has shown that the ‘criminal mindset’ of jail inmates decreased when they were given the task of looking after cows.

He was speaking at an award ceremony organized by the Go-Vigyan Sanshodhan Sanstha, an organization dedicated to ‘cow science’ research. “Cow is the mother of the universe….it nurtures the soil, it nurtures animals, birds and it also nurtures humans and protects them from diseases and makes the human heart as tender as a flower,” he said.

Utmost priority should be given to conservation and protection of cows and the importance of Indian breeds of cows needs to be conveyed to the people in a scientific way, he added.