See the cute video of a baby hearing mother’s voice with hearing aid’s help

A cute video of a baby hearing her mother’s voice for the first time is winning the hearts netizens world over. The adorable video of the little girl has gone viral on social media. In the video the child is reacting to her mother’s voice after her hearing aids are turned on.

The video was shared on social media by the kid’s father Paul Addison. “When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning”, he captioned the video.

In the video, the mother asks the little toddler to say hello to which she smiles and replies with a series of happy squeals.

The video has been viewed over 7 lakh times since being shared online.